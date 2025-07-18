Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18 (PTI) A day after a 13-year-old student was electrocuted at his school in Kollam district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had six years ago urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to carry out a comprehensive audit of school infrastructure in the state.

Rahul, in a post on social media platform 'X', said that he had written to Vijayan in 2019 for the audit of school infrastructure in Kerala after the heartbreaking death of a young girl due to a snakebite inside her classroom.

"It pains me deeply that another precious life - 13 year-old Mithun Manu - has been lost to electrocution from a sagging power line within a school compound in Kollam.

"I urge the Kerala government to immediately undertake a time-bound, public audit and upgradation of all school infrastructure in the state and fix responsibility for this tragedy," he said in his post.

Gandhi said that every child has the right to a safe learning environment and no parent should have to endure such an unimaginable loss.

Mithun, a student at Thevalakkara Boys High School, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises on Thursday.

