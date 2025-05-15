New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The US-China trade deal has lowered tariffs on Beijing goods entering America, but duties still remain high at over 50 per cent, leaving room for Indian exporters to tap global markets as India enhances its competitiveness and manufacturing strength, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that lowering tariffs by the US on Chinese goods would help global trade and supply chains.

"We believe in our competitiveness and we are improving that...Still the tariffs (on China) are quite high, it is more than 50 per cent and given the current position...I see opportunities for Indian exporters just not in terms of tariffs, but in terms of building its competitiveness.

"We are striving towards that, and we are improving our manufacturing prowess," the official added.

The US and China have agreed to roll back high import duties. The US tariffs on Chinese imports will dip to 30 per cent from 145 per cent, while Chinese tariffs on certain US imports will fall to 10 per cent from 125 per cent.

Some trade experts have stated that due to cut in duties, Indian exporters may lose their tariff advantage.

