Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the US Consulate Kolkata in partnership with a Shillong-based non-profit entity organised a boot camp here for 25 selected women entrepreneurs from Northeast India, according to a statement.

The two-day programme was held at the American Center in Kolkata from November 12.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme, funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, is implementing the initiative in over 50 countries globally and has engaged with more than 5,000 women entrepreneurs despite pandemic challenges.

The US Consulate General Kolkata-led AWE programme marks the first such initiative in India.

It has supported 150 early-stage entrepreneurs and business owners from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagland through a structured online education course from the University of Arizona, the consulate said in the statement.

Encouraged by the first programme, the US Consulate General Kolkata will launch the second edition of AWE for 75 early-stage entrepreneurs in Bihar and Jharkhand on November 19, it said.

Consul General Melinda Pavek said, “The US believes strongly in women's empowerment through entrepreneurship, and stands firmly for women's equality, and inclusion in all public endeavours. These are challenging times indeed, but an opportunity for us to show the strength and depth of our bilateral relationship."

She also said, "I am proud of the way we at Consulate Kolkata have continued to adapt our programmes to support entrepreneurs in our region."

While the programme had to shift to a virtual platform, the consulate was able to organise three in-person workshops in Dimapur, Shillong and Imphal with strict adherence to Covid protocol and safety measures, Pavek said.

The 25 top entrepreneurs from the northeast region would participate in a business pitch session, which would be evaluated by a jury panel.

Top performers will be awarded seed funding and/or entry slots as part of the January 2022 cohort of an incubation programme at Delhi's American Center, the statement added.

