A massive fire broke out in a building housing a hotel and clothes showroom in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. According to fire officials of Secunderabad district, five fire tenders have arrived on the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Hyderabad

Telangana | Fire breaks out in a building housing a hotel and clothes showroom in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. Five fire tenders have arrived on the spot to bring the fire under control: Madhusudan, Fire officer, Secunderabad district — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

