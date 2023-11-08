Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will hold a meeting in Ayodhya on Thursday to oversee preparations for Diwali and the progress of the work at the site of the under-construction Ram Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi will spend approximately four hours in Ayodhya, attending the cabinet meeting and overseeing preparations for the Diwali festival.

"The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Ramkatha Park at around 11 am. After that, he will have darshan and offer prayers at Hanumangarhi with his cabinet colleagues. Subsequently, they will worship at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and the Shri Ram Lala Virajman temple. The meeting will take place at the International Ramkatha Museum at around noon," an official statement said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath is the first Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh's history to hold cabinet meetings outside the state capital.

"Similar meetings were previously held during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2019, where cabinet members participated in a holy bath at the Sangam. Additionally, a cabinet meeting was conducted in Kashi. Continuing this tradition, the Yogi Cabinet will now convene in Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Shri Ram Lalla," an official statement said.

The meeting will be attended by over 24 senior ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Director General of Police, and Director of Information. (ANI)

