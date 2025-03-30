Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Chaitra Navratri celebrations commenced across Uttar Pradesh with devotees offering prayers at major temples. Special rituals were performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir, and Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Mangala Aarti was performed, and the Jyotirlinga was anointed with the 'Nav Kalash' of Gangajal.

The sacred water was sent from Mata Vishalakshi Shaktipeeth in Kashi.

In another part of Varanasi, devotees visited the Ashtabhuji Mata Mandir to seek blessings on the first day of Navratri.

Worshippers participated in traditional prayers and rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

In Prayagraj, the Alop Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir also witnessed a large number of devotees offering prayers.

Special pujas were conducted as part of the Navratri observances, with chants and devotional songs filling the temple premises.

Aarti was also performed at Dashaswamedh Ghat in Prayagraj.

A devotee said, "Today we performed Maha Aarti on the banks of Mother Ganga, wishing for the happiness and prosperity of the people living in the world."

Captain Sunil from of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh present at the ghat said, "Today is the first day of Maa Navratri, all of us here at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ganga Vichar Manch, Bharatiya Janata Party and others from the social organization have gathered here on the banks of Maa Ganga and offered prayers and congratulated each other and this is our saffron flag which is ours. It is a symbol of unity of Hindutva, all of us will install it at one house and urge them to celebrate this festival today with their family, prepare good dishes at home, wear good clothes and tell this to the people."

He added, "We want to show everyone that how far is our country progressing today." (ANI)

