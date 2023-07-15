Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited ground zero and inquired about the dangers of a possible flood situation in Gonda on Saturday.

The Chief Minister inspected the embankments of the Ghaghra-Saryu river and gave directions for precautionary measures to the officials.

The Chief Minister inspected the embankments of the Saryu river near the Bhikharipur Sikraur embankment and later held a meeting with public representatives and officials and gave necessary guidelines for flood prevention. He also inspected the Algin Charsari embankment.

During his interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said that Gonda has to face floods almost every year due to the presence of major embankments. He asserted that the rainfall in the district is less than normal, but after heavy rains in some places inside Uttarakhand and Nepal, the water levels of Saryu and Rapti have increased.

He said that normally there is 40,000 cusecs of water in Saryu, but at present 2.5 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from here.

"There is a possibility of a further increase in this water level. Keeping all these in mind, preventive measures have been taken in time. Effective works have been done to save the embankments and comprehensive actions have been ensured to prevent loss of life. Furthermore, measures to repair the embankments like Algin Charsari embankment, Bhikharipur, Bhauriganj ring etc. have been completed ahead of time", he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the government was fully prepared to face an odd situation. He said that about 28 flood outposts have been created in coordination with the Health Department and the Relief Commissioner's Department whereas the district administration has completed preparations to send boats as well as relief materials to the affected areas in the event of floods.

He added, "During the floods last year, seven and a half lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from here, even at that time we were able to save the embankments."

During the meeting with the district's public representatives and administrative officers, CM Yogi directed them to avoid any kind of negligence in helping the people affected by floods in case such a situation arises. Instructing the officers, the Chief Minister said that there should not be any problem in the relief camp in any way.

"Arrangements for the living and food of the flood-affected people should be ensured. In case of flood situations, mobile medical teams should remain fully active and on rounds in the affected areas. Doctors and mobile medical teams in the relief camps should have anti-venom, anti-rabies and anti-bite injections of all kinds of poisonous animals", he instructed.

Furthermore, Chief Minsiter instructed the officials to maintain proper cleanliness and lighting in the relief camps. He also instructed to clean the affected areas by running a campaign on a war footing as soon as the flood water recedes. He further directed to repair the roads and streets which were damaged due to floods.

During this, State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh and the district's public representatives and administrative officers were present. (ANI)

