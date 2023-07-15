Kanpur, July 15: A shocking case of 'wife-swapping' has come to the fore that has startled the entire Uttar Pradesh. On the basis of a complaint by a woman, police have arrested her husband and eight others for allegedly forcing her to establish a physical relationship with another man. The complainant alleged that her husband forcefully fed her alcohol and encouraged her to engage in a physical relationship with his friend during a house party in Noida.

According to a report by India Today, the complainant approached police on June 23 to register a case against her husband in connection with the incident. The woman is originally from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, while her husband is from Muradabad. They got married and resided in Sector 137 of Noida, along with the husband's parents. Bihar: Wife Elopes With Paramour, Husband Marries Her Lover's Wife in Khagaria.

According to the reports, the incident took place on April 18 last year. She claimed that her husband had taken her to a residence in Sector 75 for a party. Upon arrival, they discovered that his friend and the friend's wife were also present. Allegedly, her husband forced her into consuming alcohol and demanded that she engage in sexual relations with his friend. In exchange, he offered to do the same with his friend's wife. When the woman refused, her husband resorted to threatening her that he would leave her. MP Shocker: Woman Refuses To Play Wife Swapping Game, Gets Beaten Up and Forced to Have Unnatural Sex by Husband; Accused Booked.

According to the woman's complaint, her in-laws had consistently exerted pressure on her to adapt to a more modern way of living since the time of her marriage. Shockingly, her mother-in-law even went to the extent of deciding the specific days on which she should have sexual intercourse with her husband.

