Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is preparing to take another significant step towards a digital revolution by accelerating the process of digitising old revenue records and documents as per a release.

The Stamp and Registration Department has accelerated the process of digitising old revenue records and documents to preserve them permanently. As part of this initiative, efforts are underway to digitally archive all revenue records from before 1990, and an agency will soon be selected to carry out this task.

The department is carrying out the scanning and digitisation of old records in a phased manner. According to the progress report presented by the department to the Chief Minister, as of April 2025, 95 per cent of the digitisation of deeds from 2002 to 2017 has been completed.

Meanwhile, the tendering process for the digitisation of deeds from 1990 to 2001 is underway through UPDESCO. Now, in the third phase, work is set to begin on the plan to digitally preserve records from before 1990.

This digitisation process will make access to revenue-related documents much easier. After scanning, the hard copies of the records will be shifted to a central record room, relieving sub-registrar offices from the burden of storing piles of old files. This will not only free up space in offices but also ensure the long-term safety of the records.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's digital governance initiative is not only modernising administrative procedures but also directly benefiting the public.

Accessing information through digital records will become easier and will save time and resources spent on locating old documents. This step will serve as a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh technologically empowered.

