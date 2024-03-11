Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled 206 development projects worth Rs 3,666 crore at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Monday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Defence Minister emphasized the collaborative effort behind the achievements during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 206 development projects worth Rs 3,666 crore at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan."

Crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lucknow's development, Rajnath Singh emphasised that without his cooperation, such progress would not have been achievable.

Stating ahead, Singh said, "This is no miracle of ours. Being an MP, I have played the role of an ally, while whatever the public representatives here said, kept happening." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during this event."

The Defence Minister while extending congratulations to CM Yogi, said that Lucknow is rapidly progressing towards prosperity.

Enumerating projects whose foundation stone was laid, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the underpass at the Awadh Chauraha, the four-lane rail over bridge at railway crossing number 188 special at Anupganj on Gosaiganj-Bani-Mohan road, the link road between Kisan Path and Bhatgaon Defence node.

He also highlighted the two-lane ROB cum flyover from Pucca Bridge to Daliganj and Gomti river bridge, widening of Nishatganj Bandha for road connectivity from Hanuman Setu to Samtamulak intersection, the 100-bed Critical Care Block at Sarojininagar, the 500-bed Advanced Pediatric Center (Phase-I) at SGPGI, and the bridge at Nishatganj under Green Corridor.

He further emphasized that today marks a momentous occasion in the history of Lucknow City. The inauguration of an eight-lane outer ring road, valued at Rs 5,500 crore and spanning 104 km around the city, signifies a significant development. This corridor is going to start.

The Defence Minister appealed for a temporary restriction on heavy vehicles along the Kanpur Highway to Hardoi Road for a period of 15 days, allowing only light vehicles. Once operational, the Outer Ring Road is expected to divert an estimated one lakh vehicles daily, offering relief from traffic congestion for city residents.

This infrastructure project is poised to accelerate the economic progress of the Municipal Corporation, with numerous schemes planned along its route, said the release.

The Defence Minister said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have imagined that the BrahMos missile would be made on UP's soil, adding that the work regarding the project would be completed soon. He also noted the steady progress in Mohanlalganj, a neighbouring area.

Highlighting the global recognition of Lucknow's economic growth, the Defence Minister referred to the prestigious agency Knight Frank, which publishes quarterly reports on economic progress. According to Knight Frank, Lucknow is among the top ten cities worldwide with the most rapid increase in urban land values.

Regarding infrastructure development, the Defence Minister mentioned the approval of 20 flyovers, with 12 already constructed and work on the rest in progress.

He assured the completion of two flyovers at Munshi Pulia and Khurramnagar by the end of April.

"Just yesterday, 6,300 people from Lucknow and surrounding areas got appointment letters in the employment fair at the Kaushal Mahotsav in Lucknow," he remarked further.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Government of India Minister and Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, AK Sharma, Jitin Prasad, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MP Brijlal, Ashok Vajpayee, Satyadev Pachauri were present on the occasion. (ANI)

