Lucknow, March 11: After a 20-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide 13 days after being ‘molested’ by a juvenile, police detained the accused in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, March 11, 2024. The victim had to take this drastic measure, according to the victim's family members, because the police did not take timely action against the accused. Reports suggest that the victim's family was blackmailed on Saturday by the accused's relatives to "withdraw the allegations and compromise."

A suicide note was discovered at the location where the victim was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her room later that evening. UP Shocker: Married Woman Kills Self Over Harassment by Youth in Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased stated in the letter that she went to extreme lengths because her parents were subjected to social disgrace as a result of the occurrence. The accused was held by police following the victim's death. No action was taken against the accused despite our repeated visits to the police station and the office of the additional commissioner of police, the father of the victim told TOI. Claiming the accused was a minor, the police attempted to save him. He was not taken for a medical checkup to determine his age, even though we requested it. The accused continued to go about unhindered and was never even summoned for interrogation. Members of his family intimidated us into making concessions, alleged the victim's father. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Dead Woman, Later Kills Self in Bareilly.

The father claims that on February 25 around two in the morning, the accused broke into their home and sexually assaulted his daughter. When the incident occurred, the parents weren't home. The accused flee while the woman cried out for assistance, threatening to murder her if she reported the crime. When her parents returned later, the victim told them the whole story. IPC sections 458 (house-trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (assault or criminal force to women with purpose to insult her modesty) were the grounds for filing a formal complaint against the accused on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).