Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mission Rojgar' continues to set new benchmarks in generating employment opportunities for the youth.

According to the release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 2,425 newly selected lady supervisors and 13 Pharmacists in the Women and Child Development department at a special program in the Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Wednesday.

Marking the largest recruitment drive in the department in nearly two decades, the initiative is expected to play a key role in women's empowerment and strengthening health services across Uttar Pradesh.

Director of Women and Child Development department, Sarneet Kaur Broka, informed that the selection of candidates was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission through a completely fair and transparent process.

"This initiative will not only reinforce the Anganwadi system but will also inject new energy into women and child development services. On this occasion, Women Welfare, Women and Child Development Department Minister Baby Rani Maurya and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Pratibha Shukla will also be present," she said.

Over the past eight years, the women and child development department has made remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Promotions were completed through the Public Service Commission for six District Program Officers and over 200 Child Development Project Officers. In addition, 19,424 Anganwadi workers were recruited across 75 districts, while more than 3,000 assistants were promoted to the post of worker.

A total of 22,290 mini Anganwadi workers were upgraded to main workers, with their monthly honorarium raised from ₹5,500 to ₹8,000. Notably, two years ago, 320 honorarium-based workers were absorbed into regular service, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the workforce of the department.

In the same period, dependents of 182 deceased main workers were provided compassionate appointments to the posts of junior assistant and Class IV employees.

After 20 years, promotions of main workers (Group 'C') to 197 posts of Child Development Project Officer (Group 'B') were completed. This year alone, more than 20,000 Anganwadi workers were recruited transparently, further showcasing the department's commitment.

Overall, in the last eight years, the Yogi government has provided over 8.5 lakh government jobs in the state, along with facilitating the creation of more than 2 crore employment opportunities in the private sector and MSMEs. Through continuous initiatives under Mission Rojgar, the government is driving the state's progress while opening new avenues for the youth.

The distribution of appointment letters in this program will serve as a significant step towards economic self-reliance and social empowerment, especially for women. (ANI)

