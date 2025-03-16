Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garment company located in Sector 63 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Soon after recieiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately reached to the spot and engaged in the firefighting operation.

Also Read | Mauganj Violence: Man Thrashed to Death in Madhya Pradesh; ASI Trying To Rescue Him Killed in Mob Attack (Watch Videos).

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases Hall Ticket for UG Exams, Know Steps To Download at uniraj.ac.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)