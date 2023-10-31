Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A husband-wife duo were killed on the spot after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

Six of the couple's children who were riding on the same motorcyle have been hosptialised and their condition is said to be critical.

The mishap took place late on Monday night in Bahraich district on Monday.

Bahraich Superintendant of Police Rural Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "In Ramgaon police station area, Durgesh a resident of Kajijot, was going to his in-laws' house on a motorcycle with his wife and six children. A speeding pickup vehicle hit his bike in the Kotwali Dehat area."

"The condition of the children of the deceased is very critical. They have been admitted to the hospital and they have been referred to Lucknow," he added. (ANI)

