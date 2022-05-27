Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that contrary to claims of development of the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in several key parameters.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said the BJP government is making tall claims of development in the state, but "everyone is aware of the truth".

"Today all figures, whether of primary education or mid-day meal or you look at the data of NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh is continuously going down," he claimed.

The former chief minister also said that no books have been distributed in primary schools yet.

"Leader of the House (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) mentioned Akshaya Patra in his speech. I want to know why the job of modernisation of kitchens (in schools) given to Akshaya Patra by our government was taken back?" he asked.

Yadav also accused the ruling dispensation in the state of 'attacking' the police.

"... In Rampur, police (personnel) were beaten up and intimidated with revolvers. A BJP leader was behind it. BJP workers and leaders are involved in these evil acts," he said.

Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, targeted the Adityanath government over sugar mills payment issue.

"The government which claims that sugar mills were sold in the previous government, I want to know how many sugar mills were sold during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government. In reality, the government wants to hide that even today, thousands of crores of rupees is owed by sugarcane farmers to sugar mills," he said.

He also claimed that 'mandis' (state-controlled markets) have been ruined.

"No procurement of wheat has taken place anywhere in the state by the government. Instead of helping farmers, the government is cheating them," Yadav added.

