Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man in the state's Mainpuri district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.

A case of rape and other sections under the POCSO Act was registered in Karhal police station, Mainpuri, based on a complaint lodged by the survivor.

The police investigation revealed that the accused was the stepfather of the girl.

The accused has been arrested after an investigation, police said.

Rahul Mithas, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri city said, "A minor girl was raped by her stepfather. A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. The investigation is underway."

More information is awaited. (ANI)

