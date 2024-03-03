Muzaffarnagar, March 3: A man killed his 54-year-old wife by hitting her with a shovel in a village of Shamli district adjacent to Muzaffarnagar, an officer said on Sunday. The incident happened Saturday night in Gurana village of Garhi Pukhta Police Station jurisdiction.

Circle officer (CO) Shrestha said Tahir, the husband, had an argument with his wife Vakila and things escalated to such an extent, he attacked her with a shovel. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Panic Engulfs After Burnt Body Found in Car Near Mathura Farm, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Vakila was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead. Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

