Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel deployed at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rescued a youth from drowning in the Yamuna River near the Sangam late on Sunday night.

While patrolling, the SDRF jawans spotted the youth drowning in the middle of the river. They immediately took action and rescued him.

"On 02.02.2025, SDRF_UP personnel on duty at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj swiftly responded when they spotted a youth drowning in the Yamuna River near the Sangam. They immediately acted, rescued the young man alive, provided first aid, and sent him to the hospital," the SDRF said in a post on X.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

More than 36.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

As of February 2, over 11.2 million devotees have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13.

The number of Kalpwasis, who are observing month-long spiritual austerities, has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

