Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, which holds great significance for the Hindu community, transgender sadhus took a holy dip at Prayagraj Sangam in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip at Magh Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The group of transgender saints participated, and, after taking the holy dip left for Ayodhya where a grand Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla is going to happen on January 22.

Mahamandaleshwar Kinnar Akhara and member of UP Kinnar Welfare Board Kaushalya Nand Giri has received an invitation to the Ram Mandir ceremony.

"We pray to God Surya today. We can begin all the auspicious works from now. After taking a holy dip, we prayed for the peace of the entire world. May everybody become happy and prosperous", said Sanjana Nandgiri, Kinnar Akhara Shrimehant, Prayagraj.

"We are very excited to receive this invitation. We have a special connection with Lord Ram. People from the transgender community bid farewell to Lord Ram when he was exiled. Transgenders spent exile along with lord Ram. He blessed us and said that our blessings will prove fruitful in Kaliyug", said Kaushalya Nand Giri, Kinnar Akhara Mahamandaleshwar.

Kaushalya Nand Giri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the invitation.

"After so many years, today, we have also got an invitation. I cannot express my happiness and gratefulness. Everyone from our community is indulging in bhajan and kirtan. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this. Although we have a place in the Cconstitution now we will get recognition in religious establishments".

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) on its celestial path. It usually takes place on January 14th or 15th.

Devotees from various states gathered at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya and took a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. (ANI)

