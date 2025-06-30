Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Monsoon arrived eight days earlier in India, making several cities experience heavy rainfall and waterlogging, disrupting the lives of people. The Hapur city of Uttar Pradesh is also facing severe waterlogging after incessant rainfall in the area.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, low pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST today.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level.

This is likely to move slowly west-north-westwards across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand.

The IMD issued a red alert for multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the state continued to experience heavy rainfall, particularly in Mandi, resulting in flooding of the Beas River.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla issued an orange alert for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

"Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur. People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high," Sharma said.

Temporary weather relief was expected on June 28, but intense rains were forecasted to return on June 29 and 30.

According to Sharma, June 28 was expected to bring a slight dip in rainfall activity, but higher reaches and mid-hill areas may still receive moderate showers. However, the weather was expected to worsen again by June 29 and 30. (ANI)

