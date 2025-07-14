Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Haridwar Police arrested two Kanwariyas on Monday after a group of Kanwariyas vandalised a shop following an altercation with the shopkeeper, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Pankaj Gairola, told ANI, "After an altercation between the Kanwariyas and the shopkeeper late last night, a group of Kanwariyas vandalised a shop near Shiv Ashray Grih Guest House in Haridwar."

He added that two Kanwariyas were arrested after the incident, and a search is going on for the accused who have absconded.

"Acting immediately on the information received by the police, two Kanwariyas were arrested and the search for the absconding Kanwariyas is on," SP Gairola said.

In a separate incident, a day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden, Delhi Police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver in connection with the incident.

Police said that an FIR was registered at PS Seemapuri based on a complaint from the Public Works Department (PWD), after a video showing broken glass pieces on the road near Chintamani Chowk went viral on social media.

"A case was registered on July 13 based on a complaint by a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD). The e-rickshaw, which was carrying a total of 19 glasses from Shalimar Garden, UP, to Seelampur, has been identified. The glasses were broken during the journey to the destination. The driver has been identified as Kusum Pal. He has been detained for further questioning," said the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi police investigation, his rickshaw was hit from behind, and the glass panels that he had to deliver cracked, shattered, and fell over a distance. Further investigation is ongoing.

The video, initially circulated by a local resident, Piyush of Nand Nagari, on July 10, came to the attention of authorities after it was shared with the police by SDM Seemapuri on July 12. (ANI)

