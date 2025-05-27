Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Crime and Law and Order, V. Murugeshan on Tuesday conducted a field inspection of the travel arrangements of Kedarnath Dham and reviewed the security arrangements and gave necessary guidelines.

During the inspection, he took stock of the new police post building and residential arrangements at Kedarnath Dham. He established direct communication with the devotees in the temple premises and inquired about their travel experiences.

The ADG also inspected the token counter system started for darshan and the line management system of devotees and gave instructions to deploy additional police force, giving top priority to the safety of the pilgrims. He issued necessary instructions to keep the line and crowd management effective for temple darshan.

After this, the ADG inspected the travel route from Fata to Sonprayag. During the inspection, information about parking and traffic arrangements was obtained from the traffic inspector posted on duty. While reviewing the arrangements at parking places in Sitapur and Sonprayag, he directed to ensure systematic parking of vehicles, smooth process of entry and exit.

The line arrangement from Sonprayag/Sitapur parking to shuttle service, status of shuttle operation and shuttle service running between Sonprayag and Gaurikund were monitored. He emphasized on keeping the shuttle services running smoothly and continuously. Keeping in mind the increasing crowd of devotees in the morning, special instructions were given to keep the line arrangements well organized.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the Chamoli district police and SDRF personnel to ensure a safe pilgrimage of devotees on the Hemkund Sahib route.

The journey to Hemkund Sahib starts after winter, and due to heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas, thick layers of snow accumulate on the travel route.

To ensure the safe journey of devotees, Chamoli District Police and SDRF personnel are working to remove snow on the travel route with shovels and other necessary equipment.

Safe travel is being ensured so that the maximum number of devotees can complete the journey to Hemkund Sahib without any trouble. (ANI)

