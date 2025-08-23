Pithorgarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): A holiday has been declared for all schools from classes 1 to 12, including anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh's district on Saturday in light of the heavy rainfall and possibility of thunderstorms forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated the state's department of Information and Public Relations.

The IMD on Friday issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms and lightning.

Also Read | Sergio Gor, Close Aide of Donald Trump, Nominated As Next US Ambassador to India.

"In view of heavy rainfall, tomorrow, 23 August (Saturday), all government, non-government, and private schools from classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centers, will remain closed in Pithoragarh district," the Uttarakhand DIPR mentioned in a post on X.

Pithoragarh's District Magistrate has directed the area's Chief Education and District Programme Officer to ensure compliance with the order.

Also Read | Is August 23 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 23th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

"According to the weather forecast issued by the IMD Dehradun on August 22, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunder accompanied by lightning/intense spells of rain at some places in Pithoragah district and other districts of the state on August 23," read the DM's order.

"Therefore, in sequence of weather warning issued by IMD, Dehradun, a one-day holiday is declared on August 23 (Saturday) in all government, non-government, private schools and all anganwadi centres running from Class 1 to Class 12 in Pithoragarh district in view of the safety of students," the order added.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Earlier, the Thal-Munsyari and Munsiyari-Milam roads were closed in Pithoragarh, said the Pithoragarh Police and urged people to stay on alert in areas prone to rain and landslides. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)