Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions for various development projects, disaster management works, and the implementation of Chief Minister's announcements, amounting to more than Rs 210 crore, according to a release from CMO.

In line with the demands of various districts, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 7.24 crore for the procurement of 71 Bolero vehicles to ensure effective relief and rescue operations during disasters.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: Big Cat Kills 7-Year-Old Boy in Sawai Madhopur.

Additionally, he has approved a project worth Rs 188.55 crore for the construction of a 7-km realignment of NH-109 as part of the Pantnagar Airport expansion.

The Chief Minister has also granted approvals exceeding Rs 14 crore for works related to CM announcements. These include Rs 88.76 lakh for the construction of a link road from Harkot to Thamdi Kund and from Jalth to Phaguni Udyaar in Dharchula (Pithoragarh district), Rs 84.12 lakh for the construction of a 3.02-km motor road from Dobaata to Martali, and Rs 45.74 lakh for a C.C. link road from Nainipatal to Bhagwati Temple in Didihat constituency, the release stated.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Personality Rights: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Illegal Social Media Content in 3 Days.

In Champawat district, Rs 98.18 lakh has been sanctioned under NABARD for horticulture development and Rs 533.79 lakh for the construction of a Mini Vikas Bhawan/Bar Bhawan in the Purnagiri tehsil.

Additionally, Rs 55.95 lakh has been approved for the construction of public tin sheds in the villages of Kandi, Chama, and Gata under Chakrata constituency in Dehradun district, while Rs 499.65 lakh has been sanctioned for installing 300 hand pumps in Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, the release stated.

Earlier, CM Dhami instructed that Forest Department teams must reach the incident site within 30 minutes of receiving information about any such conflict. Responsibility for this should be clearly assigned to the concerned DFOs and Rangers. Immediate financial assistance must be provided to the affected individuals.

In view of the rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Pauri district, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate removal of the Pauri DFO from his post.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to arrange escort services by the Forest Department and the district administration for schoolchildren in areas severely affected by wildlife. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)