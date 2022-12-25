Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended a chaupal program at Ramlila Maidan in Champawat district.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said that the state will be the "best" in its silver jubilee year, 2025.

"The state government's dream is to make Uttarakhand the best. We will definitely succeed in achieving this goal with our mantra of "Resolution without options". When we all will be celebrating the silver jubilee year of the state in the year 2025, then we will see the dream of the best Uttarakhand coming true," Dhami said.

He further said that every citizen of the state and especially the people of Champawat assembly are working step by step with the government to fulfil our resolve to make Uttarakhand the best.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the family members of Dan Singh, who died in a road accident, and provided wheelchairs to two Divyangjan.

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, he said, "Atal ji had formed the state of Uttarakhand. This state was formed after a long struggle and today it is continuously moving forward on the path of development. The state government is determined to make Atal ji's dream Uttarakhand under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is continuously working to make Maa Purnagiri Yatra smooth and safe Work will also be done on making a ropeway in Purnagiri.

"723 proposed houses of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana will be approved soon in 2022-23. Due to the connectivity of Tanakpur Tawaghat road with Tamli Manch, the journey from Tanakpur to Tamli Manch would be just 1-2 hours, which used to be 6 hours earlier," Dhami further said.

He said that this would facilitate the residents of the entire Talladesh region and Tanakpur.

"Today, along with infrastructure, environmental protection and modern development, special campaigns are also being conducted in the state for cultural development. We are preparing a blueprint of policy plans to create new employment opportunities in the state, stop migration, promote tourism and improve infrastructure," Uttarakhand CM said. (ANI)

