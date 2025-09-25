Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 109th birth anniversary in Dehradun on Thursday.

The Chief Minister garlanded a statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya at Gandhi Road in the city. Later, Dhami also paid floral tributes at Deendayal Park and honoured his memory at his residence by offering flowers to the portrait of the Jana Sangh leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya dedicated his life to the upliftment of the underprivileged, the poor, and the marginalised sections of society. His teachings and ideals continue to inspire us even today."

The Chief Minister further added, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy and the concept of Antyodaya serve as guiding principles for the state's development policies. The state government is consistently working to ensure that the benefits of central and state schemes reach the last person in society."

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, Rajya Sabha MP and State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Khajan Das, and other public representatives were also present during the programme.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968), a prominent political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is remembered for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan). He led the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968 and became its president in December 1967.

A dedicated organiser and leader, Upadhyaya also pioneered the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. His thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation.

His 109th birth anniversary provided an opportunity for leaders across the country to reaffirm their commitment to his ideals and honour his enduring legacy in Indian politics. (ANI)

