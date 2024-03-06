Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to present the proposal to implement service sector policy in the state in the upcoming cabinet.

In the second board meeting of Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister gave instructions to speed up the schemes being run under the Board, saying that the appointment process should be started soon on the sanctioned posts for conducting the work of the Board.

Apart from this, to speed up the work, instructions have also been given to make decisions at the departmental level on other issues except policy matters and to dispose of the work quickly.

He said that first attention should be given to public importance and immediate schemes and the focus should be on their implementation so that the expected results can be achieved.

The Chief Minister asked the Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation to prepare an action plan for the possibilities of night landing of planes in Jolly Grant-Pantnagar and Nainisaini and also to work expeditiously on the plans for the beautification of Manaskhand temple chains like Chardham. He said that after the completion of the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, there will be a large number of tourists in the state throughout the year.

The Chief Minister also expressed the need for integrated efforts to establish the state as a wedding destination and for this, he asked to select various places and pay attention to the development of infrastructure facilities there. For this, he stressed obtaining cooperation from wedding planners and hotel groups and also paying attention to its publicity.

In view of the existing residential infrastructure, the Chief Minister also directed to speed up the proposals for identifying redevelopment schemes, developing the Haridwar Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, Sharda Corridor, two new townships and the Kainchi Dham project.

He directed that the objectives for which UIIDB should be fulfilled in the interest of the state. An effective action plan should be implemented so that its results are visible on the ground soon. (ANI)

