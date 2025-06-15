New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief after the early Sunday morning helicopter crash near a remote area of Gaurikund in the State.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, local administration, and other rescue teams were engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

"Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations," the post read.

Dhami further said that his prayers are for the safety of all travellers.

"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," the post further read.

A helicopter carrying seven people on board to Gaurikund crashed, said the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. (UCADA)

The passengers included five adults, one child, and the pilot. They were going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area

The Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

