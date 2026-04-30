India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hails Elderly as 'strong Roots of Society' at Haldwani Event

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the 'Senior Citizen Honour and Sports Festival-2026' held at Dr. Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College in Haldwani.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the elderly hold a very important place in society, and respecting them is the hallmark of any civilised community. He described senior citizens as invaluable assets to both society and the nation, whose experience and guidance help steer society in the right direction.

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He further stated that families and societies where elders are respected are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Referring to senior citizens as the strong roots of society, he said their blessings and guidance help maintain a robust social structure.

"I believe that houses where the elderly are respected, those houses are always prosperous and peaceful. Those houses are always blessed by God. We cannot even imagine where the blessings of the elderly take us...Just like banyan trees' roots hold the entire tree, our elderly's blessings and guidance hold our society and family together like strong roots," CM Dhami said.

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Appreciating the enthusiastic participation of senior citizens in sports competitions such as volleyball, football, and badminton, he said it conveys a strong message that age is just a number and that energy and enthusiasm have no substitute in life.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is giving top priority to the dignity, safety, and welfare of senior citizens. He highlighted schemes such as Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, which aim to ensure a secure and dignified life for the elderly.

He added that the state government is also working with full commitment for the welfare of senior citizens. Under the old-age pension scheme, around 600,000 senior citizens in the state are receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,500 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, the decision to provide separate pensions to both husband and wife is further strengthening their financial security.

The Chief Minister informed that arrangements for old-age homes in the state are being strengthened. Government-run old-age homes are operational in Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi, while construction of new facilities is underway in Dehradun, Almora, and Champawat. In addition, a modern model old-age home is also being developed in Rudrapur.

He said that under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, facilities such as nutrition, healthcare services, and recreational activities are being provided to senior citizens. He also noted that, for the first time in the state, human resources are being developed through a geriatric caregiver training program.

The Chief Minister further stated that under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, assistive devices are being provided to senior citizens, along with free cataract surgery. He added that a target has been set to conduct free surgeries for 1,300 senior citizens this year.

He also mentioned that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act has been effectively implemented, under which senior citizens have legal rights to claim maintenance and support.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister met local children at the Shripur Bichua helipad in Khatima and inquired about their well-being. The children were seen beaming with joy upon meeting him. (ANI)

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