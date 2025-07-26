Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that there is a steady increase in marriage registration under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said that the UCC law not only makes the society more legally organised but is also a decisive step towards protecting the rights of women and safeguarding their interests. Every registration under UCC is a symbol of social empowerment for the state, a press release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

Also Read | Gaya Gangrape: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Ambulance After Fainting During Government Recruitment Exam in Bihar; 2 Arrested.

After the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand on 27 January 2025, a historic increase has been registered in marriage registration.

A total of 3,01,526 marriages have been registered under the UCC Act so far. This number is an average of 1,634 marriage registrations per day, which is many times more than the previous system.

Also Read | Is Salt Water Flushing 'Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth'? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim Going Viral.

It is noteworthy that before the implementation of UCC, a total of 3,30,064 marriages were registered under the Uttarakhand Marriage Registration Act 2010 from the year 2010 to 26 January 2025, with an average of 67 per day.

With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the process of marriage registration has been made more simple, transparent, and effective. Due to this, enthusiasm is being seen among the citizens regarding marriage registration.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the citizens, the state government has increased the time limit for marriage registration under UCC from the previously prescribed 6 months to 1 year. A notification has been issued by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department in this regard. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)