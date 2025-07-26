Is Salt Water Flushing ‘Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth’? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim Going Viral

No, Salt Water Flushes Are Not the ‘Most Powerful’ Colon Cleanse, Claim Is Misleading (Photo Credits: X)

Mumbai, July 26: Is salt water flushing really the most powerful colon cleansing technique on Earth? Many people are now wondering, after a social media user, Josh Macin, claimed that the method can “reset your entire mental, physical, and emotional state while eliminating parasites and candida.” His X post promoting the flush has gone viral with 33 thousand likes and over 5 thousand reposts, but medical experts and scientific research suggest otherwise.

According to the X user, the flush involves mixing 10–14 oz (295–415 ml) of warm, purified water with 1-2 tablespoons of sea salt and the juice of one lemon or a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. The user is instructed to alternate drinking the solution with 18-20 oz (530–590 ml) of clean water within five minutes. Bowel movements reportedly begin within an hour, and the process is followed by a two-hour fast, hydration, and optional probiotics to “rebuild gut flora.” Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

X User Posts Misleading Claim That Salt Water Flushing ‘Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth’

Salt water flushing is the most powerful colon cleansing technique on Earth. It will reset your entire mental, physical, and emotional state while eliminating parasites and candida. Here's how to perform it correctly: pic.twitter.com/YoIyIlUX5u — Josh Macin (@MacinJoshua) July 25, 2025

Is Salt Water Flushing ‘Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth’?

While the method has roots in the 1940s Master Cleanse trend, the claim is misleading. There is no peer-reviewed scientific evidence supporting the idea that saltwater flushes remove “toxins,” parasites, or candida from the body. Reported effects, such as bowel evacuation, are temporary and primarily due to the high salt content stimulating a laxative response. Health risks include dehydration and dangerous sodium overload, particularly in individuals with heart, kidney, or blood pressure issues. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

For safe and evidence-based colon cleansing, procedures like colonoscopy preparation with polyethylene glycol (PEG) are clinically approved and backed by research. These are used under medical supervision and offer effective, controlled cleansing without the risks associated with DIY saltwater flushes. Posting such unverified methods as medical advice online is not only misleading but it can be harmful.

Fact check

Claim : Salt water flushing really the most powerful colon cleansing technique on Earth. Conclusion : The claim is misleading and could result in dehydration and dangerous sodium overload. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).