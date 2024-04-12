Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): With the first phase of Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was spotted interacting with the people in the 'Kumaoni' dialect during his morning walk in Khatima on Friday morning.

CM Dhami also boarded a bus of school children and enquired about the well-being of the school children.

While roaming in Khatima, he gave the message of 'Ram-Ram' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Kumaoni dialect to all the people he met on the way. The Chief Minister also urged the people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on April 11, CM Dhami addressed an election rally in Rishikesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the rally, he presented a 'Hudka' (a musical instrument) made by Uttarakhand artisans to PM Modi on the rally stage.

While speaking at a public rally, Dhami said, "The country has awakened, moved forward and changed now. The new India is vigilant and sensitive towards its future. Those who implemented 'Emergency' in the country, those who have divided society into castes, and those who did many scams are rattled today because of PM Modi, as the PM's mantra is 'na khaunga na khaane dunga'."

The NDA has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt and Trivendra Singh Rawat from Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar lok sabha constituencies respectively.

INDIA has nominated Jot Singh Guntsola (INC), Ganesh Godiyal (INC), Pradeep Tamta (INC), Prakash Joshi (INC) and Virendra Rawat (INC) as its candidates for Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar Lok Sabha constituencies.

While two Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand -- Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Almora -- are located in the Kumaon region, the remaining three seats of Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Garhwal (Pauri) are in the Garhwal region.

The BJP is looking to sweep yet again in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand, having won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the State in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. (ANI)

