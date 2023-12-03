New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and invited him to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference being organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9, 2023.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the guidance and cooperation given during the evacuation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel.

The Chief Minister said that the rescue operation was successful because the Prime Minister provided all the necessary resources and human assistance for the operation. He also credited the PM with boosting the morale of the people, workers and their families associated with the rescue.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues related to the state with the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for including the Jamrani Dam Project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Along with this, he requested approval of Rs 2,460 crore as financial assistance for capital expenditure of the Song Dam Drinking Water Project and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 crore as special financial assistance for the upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport.

The Chief Minister requested to establish the All India Ayurveda Institute on the Rishikul Ayurvedic College campus in Haridwar and to include Uttarakhand in the Kiwi Feasibility Study being run in collaboration with New Zealand.

The Chief Minister said 508 km are needed for the development of the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Project and easy travel to Pithoragarh.

Approval of Rs 1,000 crore with approval of 20 DPR for the road and 03 state roads, Kathgodam-Bhimtal Dhyanchuli-Khetikhan-Lohaghat-Pancheshwar motor road, 'Mohan-Bhatronjkhan-Bhikiyasain-Deghat-Bungidhar Nagchulakhal-Mehalchauri motor road,' Khairna, requested to declare Ranikhet-Bhatronjkhan motor road as a national highway.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to approve the three tunnel projects of Jolingkong-Bedang (05 km), Sipu-Tola (22 km and Milam Lapthal (30 km) in Kumaon and to fully finance the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Scheme as a national project.

In a bid to propel development, Chief Minister Dhami has permitted the development and construction of various proposed hydropower projects on the Dhauliganga and Gauri Ganga rivers in the Pithoragarh district and permission for development and construction of 11 undisputed projects in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and its tributaries with a total capacity of 771 MW. And also requested to allow the development and construction of 10 projects whose total capacity is 1352 MW, as recommended by Expert Committee-2, in the rivers and their tributaries. (ANI)

