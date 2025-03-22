Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated virtually in the program organised following the inauguration of Jim Corbett Marriott Resort in Ramnagar.

Wishing the Marriott Group, CM said that the holy land of Uttarakhand is full of natural beauty and biodiversity and Jim Corbett National Park has been a centre of attraction for wildlife and nature lovers from all over the world.

Also Read | Haryana: Man Shares Obscene Pictures in WhatsApp Group of Online Class of Students, Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail.

Every year thousands of tourists come here to enjoy the culture, tradition and natural beauty of the state. The launch of this new resort will give a new dimension to the tourism possibilities in the area and will also promote employment at the local level, CM said.

CM Dhami further said that the state government is establishing Uttarakhand on the global tourism map and has succeeded in attracting investors under the new tourism policy. Today many big hotel groups and resorts are investing in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Delhi HC Judge House Case: CJI Forms 3-Member Committee To Probe Allegations, Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice Yashwant Varma.

Pilgrimage and tourism are an important basis of the economy of our state, due to which employment and business opportunities are available directly and indirectly in the state. The state government is constantly working towards developing various sectors like religion, adventure, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, agro tourism and film tourism in the state.

Like Kedarkhand, religious places of the Kumaon region are also being developed under the Manaskhand Corridor Scheme. Winter Yatra has also been started in the state this year. To promote this, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited Harshil-Mukhba.

Chief Minister said that the government is promoting adventure tourism like trekking, river rafting, paragliding, skiing and mountaineering in the state. A single window clearance system has been started to make film shooting easier in the state. Uttarakhand is becoming a favourite tourist destination for investors from the country and abroad.

Special efforts are being made to get tourist places like Ramnagar, Mussoorie and Nainital as well as Auli, Chaukori, and Munsiyari a place on the global tourism map, said CM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)