Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Cooperative Fair organised in Haldwani on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025.

The cooperative model is giving new momentum to the goal of building a self-reliant Uttarakhand. At the fair, farmers, women, and youth cooperative groups showcased their products.

CM Dhami was given a grand welcome at the event. The Cooperative Fair is proving to be an important initiative in empowering youth and women's groups towards self-reliance.

CM Dhami on Tuesday launched the registration of MGNREGA workers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, according to a release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to ensure development for the last person standing in society.

Addressing the gathering, he said that this registration will enable MGNREGA workers to benefit from all social security schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He added that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to providing health, education, and employment opportunities to the last person in society and empowering them in every possible way.

He stated that 16.3 lakh workers are registered under MGNREGA in the state, out of which 9.5 lakh are active. Among them, workers who complete a minimum of 90 working days in a year will now be able to avail of the welfare schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He further stated that currently, 5.35 lakh workers are registered with the Board, and with the inclusion of MGNREGA workers, the benefits of the Board's services will reach lakhs more, the release stated.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to ensure workers' welfare while also promoting industry and attracting investors. A positive environment is essential for boosting industrial growth. He said that the mining sector alone employs lakhs of people in various ways. (ANI)

