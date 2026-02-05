Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Shiv Katha in Haldwani. On this occasion, the Chief Minister took part in the Sahaj Jyoti Pujan, lit 108 ceremonial lamps, and sought blessings while praying for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

While listening to the Shiv Katha organised by Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister addressed the devotees and said that it was a matter of great pride and good fortune for him to be part of this sacred event.

He stated that getting the opportunity to bow his head at the holy feet of Mahadev on this auspicious occasion was a deeply spiritual and fulfilling experience.

The Chief Minister said that Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan is playing a significant role in transforming negative thinking in society into a positive outlook. Paying his heartfelt tributes to the founder of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Divya Guru Param Pujya Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, he said that his grace, spiritual practice, and divine energy have continuously inspired countless people to walk on the path of faith, service, compassion, and moral values.

He said that the entire Kumaon region has, for centuries, been a centre of religion, spirituality, and cultural consciousness. This land continues to preserve its living and unbroken tradition of penance, spiritual practice, and devotion to Lord Shiva. References in ancient scriptures, Puranas, and historical records to the temples, Shiva shrines, religious sites, and sacred water sources of this region stand as proof that this land has been a centre of Sanatan and Shaiv traditions for ages. In such a sacred land, the organisation of a Shiv Katha further enhances its divine significance.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Sanatan culture has established its identity worldwide and become a global source of inspiration. Guided by the Prime Minister, the state government is also working with strong resolve towards the preservation and promotion of the cultural and spiritual heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

He stated that through the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission Corridor, ancient temples of the Kumaon region are being given a new identity. Under this initiative, renovation, beautification, and development work of Shiva temples and religious sites is being carried out at a rapid pace. Along with this, historic projects such as the revival of Yamuna Tirth at Haripur-Kalsi, the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar-Rishikesh, and the Sharda Corridor are aimed at firmly establishing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on the national and international spiritual map.

The Chief Minister further informed that a 'Centre for Hindu Studies' has been established at Doon University to promote in-depth study of Indian culture, philosophy, and history, thereby creating a strong intellectual and cultural foundation for future generations. In addition, work is progressing swiftly towards establishing one 'Spiritual Economic Zone' each in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, and spiritual tourism.

He said that the government is fully committed to protecting the cultural identity, social harmony, and original character of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. This commitment is not limited to words alone but is clearly reflected in the government's firm decisions and bold steps. With the objective of ensuring a secure future for the children of Devbhoomi and building a strong Uttarakhand, decisive actions have been taken wherever necessary, and through administrative reforms, effective control has been ensured over forces that seek to divide society.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is moving forward with unwavering determination and dedication to fulfil its "option-less resolve" of making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

