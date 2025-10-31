Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Unity Day.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said that his patriotic vision and indomitable resolve will continue to inspire towards building a "Viksit Bharat."

"On the birth anniversary of the "Bharat Ratna" Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who wove numerous princely states into a single thread and paved the way for the creation of an undivided India, I offer millions of salutations. Your patriotic vision and indomitable resolve will continue to inspire us ceaselessly towards building a "Viksit Bharat," CM Dhami posted on X.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nandi, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister remembered the leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel.

He participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity. The parade was led by the women's personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he stated. (ANI)

