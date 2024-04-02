Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a conch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vijay Shankhnad rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held in Rudrapur on Tuesday.

PM Modi kick-started BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand today by addressing a rally in Rudrapur which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

CM Dhami who is among the party's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls was also present with the PM's Rudrapur rally.

Dhami, while addressing the gathering, hailed the leadership of PM Modi and said, "PM Modi has given us a target of over 400 seats in this election. I am confident we will win all five seats in Uttarakhand and contribute towards winning over 400 seats in the country. We all have witnessed how the country has progressed and developed under the leadership of the PM."

Dhami also mocked Rahul Gandhi and said that his party has always 'failed to launch him again and again'.

"India has made history by reaching the South Pole of the Moon. But Congress keeps making failed attempts to launch its 'Rajkumar'. When Modi ji says, "Bhrashtachar mitao", then Congress says, "Modi ko mitao aur Gandhi parivar ko bachao." Is this right?" Dhami added.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their ballots in a single phase on April 19, according to the Election Commission of India.

Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives.

The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the elections in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. With 47 out of 70 assembly seats, the BJP dominated in the 2022 assembly polls, while Congress got 19 seats. BSP and Independents hold 2 seats each. (ANI)

