Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the new book 'Swasthya Ke Prahari' by children's literature writer Lalit Shaurya.

The Chief Minister stated on Saturday that this book aims to create awareness about health among the general public. He added that various diseases have been presented in an interesting way through stories in this book.

Also Read | Bhopal's Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the All India Oil Sector Meet programme organised at ONGC Community Centre, Dehradun, on Saturday. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working to promote green energy with coordination in the economy, ecology and technology.

"Clean and green energy is being promoted in the state through the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme. Hydroelectric projects like Tehri, Koteshwar, Pipalkoti, Lakhwar, and Vishnugad in the state are playing an important role in establishing Uttarakhand as an energy hub. There are many possibilities in the field of geothermal in the state, on which the state government is continuously working," the Chief Minister said, according to a press release.

Also Read | Supaul Food Poisoning: 80 Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meals in Bihar, Children Allege Khichdi Prepared Under MDM Made From Rotten Rice.

The Chief Minister said that natural resources play an important role in taking any nation forward. Fuel, along with the development of the nation, also fulfils our daily needs. ONGC is playing an important role in India's energy security by contributing 70 per cent of the total production of crude oil and 84 per cent of the natural gas production in the country.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi has put the resolution of a self-reliant and developed India in front of people. The country is moving forward with the resolution of becoming a developed India by 2047.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, petroleum reserves have been established for the energy security of the country.

"Solar energy is also being promoted along with green hydrogen. Work is being done on many alternative sources of energy. All these efforts have made India capable in the field of energy," he said.

The Chief Minister said that many works have been done in the field of oil and natural gas.

Gas pipelines are being expanded under One Nation, One Grid. The gas distribution system has been expanded and made more convenient than before. Bio-CNG plants are being set up. Schemes like the Ujjwala have brought a revolution in society. Many policies have also been implemented for oil production. India has also increased investments in the oil and natural gas sector abroad, the Chief Minister said.

He said ONGC has done many such works in Uttarakhand, which are benefiting the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)