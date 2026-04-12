Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reviewed the ongoing arrangements at the Jaswant Singh Army Ground in Garhi Cantt ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state capital on April 14 to inaugurate the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway and address a major public gathering.

The Uttarakhand CM also reviewed preparations and offered prayers at the famous Daat Kali Temple.

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Meanwhile, preparations are in their final stage for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand on April 14, during which he will inaugurate the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Dat Kali Temple before formally inaugurating the expressway project.

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Authorities have intensified arrangements at the temple premises, with special decorations being carried out using flowers sourced from Vrindavan and West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI on the Prime Minister's visit, Shubham Goswami, son of Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami, said, "PM has an event here on the 14th. He will have a darshan at Ma Dat Kali. You can see that preparations are underway...PM will have the darshan for 5-10 minutes."

The event is expected to witness the presence of senior leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 210-kilometre-long Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is a major infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Uttarakhand and the national capital, and will include five toll plazas.

Earlier on April 11, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting with district officials in Kathgodam, Nainital, to review preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and other administrative concerns.

"All preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed. Continuous review of it is ongoing... Every department is making proper preparations for the tasks that need to be done. We will welcome all devotees coming to the Char Dham," Dhami said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister's visit, Dhami added, "The Prime Minister is coming to Dehradun. It is a great gift for Uttarakhand and the entire country; the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is going to be inaugurated... This will provide a lot of convenience for everyone." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)