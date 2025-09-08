Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for extending financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister for the crucial assistance provided during the disaster that struck Uttarakhand. In this difficult time, this sensitive initiative by the Rajasthan government will serve as a support for those affected by the disaster. We, all Uttarakhand residents, will always remember this warmth and spirit of cooperation."

As Uttarakhand continues to reel under the impact of relentless rain-related disasters, the Government of Rajasthan extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Government of Uttarakhand.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, "This aid will be utilised for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-affected areas of the state.

"In a letter addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep condolences over the tragic circumstances, stating, "In this difficult time of natural calamity, we consider the suffering of the people of Uttarakhand as our own."

He further added that the people of Rajasthan stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters in Uttarakhand during this crisis. He also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the rehabilitation and reconstruction work will be completed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, work to open the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway, police said.

In a post on X, the Chamoli Police said, "Traffic update - The work of opening the Nandanagar-Nandprayag road, which was blocked in Chamoli district, is underway. The rest of the Badrinath National Highway is open for traffic."On Saturday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured speedy relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster-hit Pausari village and nearby areas, stressing that the government is prioritising restoration of washed-away bridges, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity and water supply, while also planning necessary displacement measures.

Speaking to media persons, CM Dhami said, "The people affected by the disaster in Pausari village and the surrounding villages have also raised their concerns, including the issue of displacement, and we have already planned for it. Where displacement is necessary, we will work on it. Currently, our primary focus is on restoring the bridges that have been washed away in this area, repairing the damaged roads, addressing the lack of electricity, and resolving the water supply issues. We are working to address all these."

"Every district in the state is affected by the disaster, and there has been significant damage. After assessing everything, we will take swift action. Once the rains subside, we will work on a war footing," he said. (ANI)

