Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually participated in the 'Perovskite Society of India Meet-2023' based on SolarEnergy at IIT Roorkee from Khatima.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to achieve complete security and independence in the energy sector by promoting alternative energy resources in India," Dhami said while addressing the event.

The Chief Minister further said that due to favourable weather, there are immense possibilities for developing projects related to solar energy in Uttarakhand.

CM said that the state government is trying to bring an "energy revolution" in the state by proper use of solar energy.

"The state government is moving ahead with a 'no-choice resolve' to make Uttarakhand a leading state of the country by 2025," he added.

He said that the priority of the government is to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every household in the state. (ANI)

