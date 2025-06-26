Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to run a special campaign to resolve complaints pending for more than 180 days in the CM Helpline 1905. Expressing displeasure, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the officials, stating that action would be taken against officers who failed to dispose of the cases promptly.

While instructing not to close public complaints unnecessarily, he stated that more effective efforts should be made to bring the CM Helpline up to the best practices of the state.

While reviewing CM Helpline 1905 in the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed officials to organise Tehsil Diwas across the entire state on a single day.

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to organise Janta Darshan, Tehsil Diwas, and BDC meetings regularly for the speedy resolution of public problems. "Encroachment and verification campaigns should be run more effectively by the police and administration together. Work should be done rapidly towards making two villages in each district as Adarsh Gram, for this, nodal officers should be appointed in all the districts soon," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister directed that wherever the condition of electricity poles and transformers is bad in the state, they should be replaced immediately. "Safety audit of all transformers should also be done. It should be ensured that there is no problem of low voltage and hanging electricity wires; if such cases are found, strict action will be taken against the concerned officers," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers associated with all the authorities to ensure that there is no pendency in passing the maps of people's houses. He said that the three districts that become TB-free first will be honoured.

The Chief Minister praised the Transport, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Excise, and Energy Departments for their efforts in resolving complaints through the CM Helpline. The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department, Geology and Mining, Revenue, Home, and Finance Departments to expedite the redressal of complaints further. The CM Helpline is receiving more complaints related to drinking water, street light maintenance, connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, power cuts, and electricity bills.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the complainants of the CM Helpline during the meeting. On the complaint of Upendra Singh Rawat of Uttarkashi regarding the drinking water line, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate of Uttarkashi to resolve his problem within a week.

Alam from Haridwar had complained about street lights; his problem has been resolved. Hridesh Negi of Dehradun said that work has started on his complaint regarding the construction of a culvert. Gaurav Nautiyal of Chamoli's complaint regarding drinking water has also been resolved. Devendra's complaint about low voltage from Nainital has also been resolved. (ANI)

