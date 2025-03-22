Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given financial approval for various development schemes in the state.

The Chief Minister approved Rs 74.99 lakh for the beautification of Bhainskot Kalasam temple of Dharchula assembly constituency, Rs 42.50 lakh for the construction of access road and culvert from Barniyagaon to Jaiti / GGIC Namjala of Dharchula assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district, Rs 95.90 lakh for the construction of tracking route from Mud to Asurchula temple under Pithoragarh assembly constituency, an official release said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has given financial approval of Rs 74.97 lakh for the construction of funeral procession route from Sanwalisera to Hanseshwar crematorium of DDhat assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district, Rs 88.46 lakh for the construction of CC road from village Barmon to Khandenath temple of Pithoragarh assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district, it added.

The Chief Minister has given financial approval of Rs 15.05 lakh for the construction of 400-meter pedestrian path from the guest house to Harichand Devta temple in Dharama Tok of DDhat village Hardkhola of Pithoragarh district with interlocking tiles, the release said.

The Chief Minister also gave approval of Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of Maa Vasanti Devi Durga temple built in Rudrapur village assembly.

Meanwhile, Dhami on Saturday asserted that the "campaign" against "illegal" construction, and encroachments will "continue" and said "more stringent attacks will be made" on corruption.

Dhami was speaking to reporters at Mukhya Sevak Sadan here on the occasion of the completion of three years of the State government.He mentioned the achievements of the state government and also shared his priorities for the future.

The Chief Minister reflected on the 2022 elections, noting that political analysts had predicted the BJP government might not return to power. "But the public blessed the BJP and handed over the reins again," he said.

He said that in three years, "many types of challenges came" before the government, but the government "faced it on the ground".

Referring to the disasters ranging from Raini, Silkarya, and Kedar Valley to the recent Mana, he said that "one cannot work by staying behind during times of crisis"

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is "working with full capability to play its role" in the "developed India" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "resolved" to build in the year 2047.

Talking about the expansion of connectivity, he gave many examples and said that Uttarakhand is "assessing its capabilities" and "ensuring arrangements accordingly".

He said that the "campaign against illegal construction, encroachments and occupation will continue in Uttarakhand. More stringent attacks will be made on corruption"

Referring to laws like UCC, land law, and anti-copying, the Chief Minister said that "our government does not believe in shelving important issues".

"Therefore, decisions have been taken on major issues"He said that "concrete steps" have been taken for the "welfare" of women by implementing schemes like Lakhpati Didi including 30 per cent reservation for women."A provision of ten per cent horizontal reservation has been made for the agitators. Through the conference of migrant Uttarakhandis, migrants were connected with the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state coming 13th in the whole country in terms of per capita income is a "pleasant sign".

"Be it the Global Investors Summit or the organization of G-20 meetings, Uttarakhand has got long-term benefits from these events. The first place in the country in the index of Sustainable Development Goals has been an important achievement," CM Dhami said.

He said that the annual budget of the state crossing one lakh crore in the silver jubilee year "shows that despite the challenges, we are moving on the right path"

The Chief Minister also mentioned Kumbh in the year 2027 and Nanda Raj Jat after that and said that the government is "preparing for it".

He also discussed the "success" related to the organization of the National Games.He said that the Prime Minister made an "unprecedented contribution" to tourism development by visiting many places in the state including Chardham Yatra, and Winter Yatra. (ANI)

