India News | Uttarakhand CM Hails Operation Sindoor, Says 'New India' Gives Befitting Reply to Hostile Act by Enemies

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a programme 'Shaurya, Samman aur Veerta' organised at the Doon Sainik Institute in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, marking one year of Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, Operation Sindoor was carried out successfully against terrorism. Expressing gratitude towards the courage and bravery of the Armed Forces, he said that because of the dedication, sacrifice, and heroism of the soldiers, no enemy can dare to cast an evil eye on India.

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He said that Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire future generations as well. The Chief Minister stated that while the entire country was asleep, the armed forces destroyed terrorist hideouts operating in Pakistan within just 22 minutes.

He added that India's advanced air defence system successfully foiled attacks directed towards the country and did not allow even a single missile to land on Indian soil. According to a release, he further said that within four days, the Indian Armed Forces compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire through their unmatched bravery and strength.

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The Chief Minister said that almost every family in Uttarakhand has someone serving in the armed forces, which creates a deep emotional bond between the people of the state and the soldiers. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, continuous efforts are being made not only to boost the morale of soldiers but also to equip the armed forces with modern technology and advanced weaponry. India is also moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector and exporting defence equipment and resources to several countries.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has recorded a historic 38-fold increase in defence exports over the last 12 years. India is now supplying defence equipment, weapons, and other defence materials to more than 80 countries worldwide. He further said that Operation Sindoor proved that India's indigenous weapons are several times more capable than those of many other countries.

The Chief Minister said that this is a "New India" that gives a befitting reply to every hostile act by its enemies. He added that several important decisions have also been taken in the interest of soldiers under the Prime Minister's leadership, including the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme, the construction of the National War Memorial, an increase in the defence budget, and the strengthening of border infrastructure.

He said that the state government has increased the ex-gratia amount provided to the families of martyrs by up to five times. Various facilities are also being extended to ex-servicemen. The lump-sum and annual honour amounts given to soldiers decorated with gallantry awards -- from the Param Vir Chakra to Mention-in-Dispatches -- have also been enhanced.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government has decided to provide government jobs to one member of the family of martyred soldiers. Along with this, the application period for government jobs has been extended from two years to five years. Free travel arrangements in government buses have also been made for gallantry award-winning soldiers and ex-servicemen. Additionally, ex-servicemen are being given a 25 percent exemption in stamp duty on the purchase of permanent property worth up to Rs 25 lakh.

State Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Operation Sindoor is not merely the name of a military operation, but a symbol of India's unwavering resolve that no one will be allowed to play with the dignity of the country's mothers and sisters, the sovereignty of the nation, or the safety of its citizens.

He added that sindoor, in Indian culture, symbolises the honour, fortune, and strength of women. Naming the mission "Operation Sindoor" conveyed a clear message that India stands firmly committed to protecting and respecting its women at every level. He further said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has repeatedly demonstrated that the "New India" does not tolerate injustice but responds to it decisively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)