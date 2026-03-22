Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday highlighted the state's development achievements over the past four years.

He said his government has taken historic and visionary steps to make Uttarakhand a leader in all fields, promoting growth, good governance, and prosperity.

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https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2035730613404385589?s=20

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Over the past four years, we have taken several historic and visionary decisions to make Uttarakhand a leader and number-1 in every field, through which new dimensions of development, good governance, and prosperity are being established."

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Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami finalised the long-awaited allocation of portfolios among ministers following the recent cabinet expansion.

After the swearing-in of five new ministers, the Chief Minister has retained several key and sensitive administrative departments under his direct control. Until now, he has been handling more than 35 departments.

According to the official list, the Chief Minister will continue to oversee 18 major departments, including General Administration, Home, Personnel, Vigilance, Finance, Appointment and Training, and Information & Public Relations. These departments are considered the backbone of governance, ensuring direct control over administrative decisions and law and order.

The remaining departments have been distributed among other ministers, assigning them specific responsibilities to ensure efficient execution of departmental work. Sources suggest that this new allocation will enhance coordination and help accelerate the implementation of development projects on the ground.

Recently, the Chief Minister expanded his cabinet by appointing legislators Khajan Das, Madan Kaushik, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Pradeep Batra, and Ram Singh Kaida as ministers.

Khajan Das will oversee the Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Student Welfare and Language in the State.

Madan Kaushik will oversee the Panchayati Raj, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, AYUSH and AYUSH Education, Reorganisation, and Census.

Bharat Singh Chaudhary will oversee the Village Development, Small and Micro Enterprises, and Khadi and Village Industries.

Pradeep Batra will oversee Transport, Information Technology and Society, Science and Technology, and Biotechnology.

Ram Singh Kaida will oversee Urban Development, Environmental Conservation and Climate Change, and Watershed Management. (ANI)

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