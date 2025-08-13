Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday hoisted the tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, started with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today become a great campaign of patriotism by reaching every person. The tricolour is a living symbol of our freedom, unity and rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state that on this Independence Day, everyone should hoist the tricolour with pride and respect at their home, office, and shop and salute the brave fighters who sacrificed for the independence of the country. Also, take your photo with the tricolour and share it on the official website, Har Ghar Tiranga.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign', which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.

Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several-feet-long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, this year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign. (ANI)

