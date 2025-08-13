Indore, August 13: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and her lover over suspicion of having an illicit relationship in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said. The accused, identified as Sanjay Bhuriya, attacked his wife Lakshmi and her lover Mahesh after spotting them together in his house on Monday, (August 11). Following the attack, Mahesh died on the spot, while Lakshmi sustained severe injuries. He then was taking her to Maheshwar but died on the way, the police added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Rural), Umakant Chaudhary said, "On August 11, Kishanganj police received information that a man killed his wife and her lover. Acting on it, the police verified the information and took the accused man, Sanjay Bhuriya into custody. During interrogation, Bhuriya told the police that his wife Lakshmi had an illicit relationship with her lover Mahesh. The man had spotted them together in his house and getting furious over it, he attacked them with a wooden log. Mahesh died on the spot sustaining injuries in the head while Lakshmi was also severely hurt in the attack." Satna Shocker: Man Brutally Beaten With Stick Over Suspicion of Theft in Madhya Pradesh, Found Only With Namak-Roti; Video Surfaces.

"Later, Bhuriya was carrying his wife to Maheshwar (with intention of shifting her to another place) on a motorcycle and on the way Bhuriya's sister-in-law also joined him. But due to the heavy blood loss, she also passed away on the way under Dhamnod police station limits," DSP Chaoudhary said.

"In this way, the man killed his wife, Lakshmi, and her lover, Mahesh. The Kishanganj police registered a case in connection with the murder of Mahesh, whose body was found under the jurisdiction of Kishanganj police station and started investigation into the matter. On the other hand, the Dhamnod police registered a case in relation to the death of Lakshmi, who died under their police station limits. The accused has been arrested and based on his statement, the entire incident came to light," the DSP said. Maharashtra Shocker: Jalna Man Kills Friend on Suspicion of Having Affair With Wife, Arrested.

In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that all of them worked together as labourers and lived in nearby areas. As a result of which, they came close and had an illicit relationship, as stated by the accused husband due to which he committed the entire incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

