Dehradun, May 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday inspected the arrangements at a 45-bed Covid care centre at the THDC Engineering College in Tehri district.

Donning a PPE kit, Rawat met the patients admitted at the centre in Bhagirathipuram to see how they were being looked after.

Praising the frontline healthcare personnel for their dedication, Rawat said he salutes them for keeping their PPE kits on for hours daily while taking care of Covid patients as it is difficult to wear one for even 20 minutes.

"I salute them for their dedication," he said.

The chief minister virtually inaugurated a 70-bed Covid care centre at the GMVN guest house in Devprayag.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and Tehri MLA Dhan Singh Negi, the chief minister also held a meeting with officials suggesting them ways to address the shortage of staff at Covid care centres in the district.

Rawat asked the district magistrate to make appointments locally for the next 11 months and directed the district administration to send police personnel along with the health department teams to the villages to ensure 100 per cent compliance with Covid guidelines.

With strict adherence to Covid guidelines, the situation is normalising gradually but it is the time when utmost care needs to be taken, Rawat said.

All people coming from the plain areas should be checked for negative RT-PCR test reports at the checkpost, Rawat said as he asked the district administration to activate the rural vigilance committees, and gram panchayats for proper distribution of hand sanitisers and medicine kits.

Rawat also inspected the emergency and ICU wards at the district hospital, Baurari and asked officials to complete installation of a 500 LPM oxygen generation plant there within a week.

Once the plant becomes operational it will produce enough oxygen for 80 beds at the hospital.

Earlier, Rawat inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 42 projects worth over Rs 95 crore at the THDC College. Of these, 21 projects worth over Rs 59 crore were inaugurated while the foundation stones of as many worth over Rs 36 crore were laid. PTI ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)