Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met with the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for a discussion on strengthening aviation infrastructure in the state and resuming helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra.

An official statement mentioned that the CM appreciated the initiative of setting up self-service kiosks under the umbrella brand House of Himalayas at airports, which has significantly enhanced the visibility of local products at national and international platforms.

The coordination between the concerned departments of the central and state governments is already underway for the services.

During the discussion, CM Dhami highlighted that 70% of the state's area is forested and there is a critical importance of air connectivity in the hill districts, not only for tourism and passenger travel but also for disaster management.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also requested the development of airstrips at Gauchar (Chamoli) and Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi) for small aircraft operations and their linkage with Delhi, Dehradun, and Hindon which will not only facilitate the Char Dham Yatra but also smooth supply of essential commodities to the hill regions.

He also sought approval for night flight operations at Jolly Grant Airport to serve more passengers, and discussed the expansion of Pantnagar Airport, noting that the state government has already completed most of the required work and requested the Airports Authority of India to begin construction at the earliest, the release added.

The Chief Minister further urged the Union Minister to expedite the launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Pithoragarh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, pointing out its importance not just for tourism but also for strategic and humanitarian purposes.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for the support received in the aviation sector, as per the release. (ANI)

